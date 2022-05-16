Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stake Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Quanterix worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,423,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,168 shares of company stock valued at $176,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $18.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $693.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 58.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

