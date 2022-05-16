Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PLDT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHI opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. PLDT Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8117 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PLDT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

