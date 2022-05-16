Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Brady by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $44.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brady Co. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.