California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,759 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $211,880,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,251 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,537,000 after purchasing an additional 360,740 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1,451.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 181,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 262.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 166,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 120,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

BHVN stock opened at $141.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.10. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

