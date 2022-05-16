Cowen Trims Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Target Price to $100.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $79.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average is $93.43. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $74.06 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.