Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $118,000 Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $21,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,735,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,352,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,350 shares of company stock worth $4,185,632 over the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $78.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

