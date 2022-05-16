Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 245.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,099,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159,690 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,185,000 after acquiring an additional 473,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $64.16 on Monday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,428,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,642 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

Anaplan Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.