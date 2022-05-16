Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $126.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.76.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

