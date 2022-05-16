California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 626,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,029 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Old Republic International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,333,000 after purchasing an additional 265,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Old Republic International by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 38,792 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $572,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,095 shares of company stock worth $99,404. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

