Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Popular worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

In related news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $77.92 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $99.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.