California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,586 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,586 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $15,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,073,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 130,942 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

