California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Texas Roadhouse worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $78.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average of $85.70.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

