California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,092 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of SEI Investments worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 995,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,674,000 after purchasing an additional 106,556 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 428,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 661,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $54.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

