Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,279 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $14,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The business had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

