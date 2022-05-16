California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,743 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,743 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of MDU Resources Group worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDU opened at $25.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

MDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

MDU Resources Group Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

