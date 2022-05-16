Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 33.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 104.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 69,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Polaris by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $111.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

