California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $16,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT stock opened at $65.97 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

