California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,774 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of nVent Electric worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

