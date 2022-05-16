California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 38,620 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.50. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

