California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Terreno Realty worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TRNO opened at $63.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.83 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

In other news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TRNO. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

