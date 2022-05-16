California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $15,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,400,000 after buying an additional 428,911 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,156,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $75.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.60 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

