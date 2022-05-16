California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.72 Million Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,816 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after buying an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,247 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,068,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,999,000 after purchasing an additional 715,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 309.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

