California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.82 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,808 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 56,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,483 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 394,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

