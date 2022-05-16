Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 733,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,041 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $15,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Mattel by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mattel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mattel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mattel by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

