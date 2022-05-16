California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,593 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Chesapeake Energy worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,157,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,436,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,681,000 after purchasing an additional 221,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,825,000.

Several analysts recently commented on CHK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 201,750 shares of company stock worth $19,399,901 in the last quarter.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $85.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.03%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

