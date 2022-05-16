California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $124.73 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

