California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,823 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Valvoline worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,120 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,767,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after purchasing an additional 734,477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Valvoline by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,037,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 509,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 432,549 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $29.17 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.