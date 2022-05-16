Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.57% of Marcus & Millichap worth $72,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMI opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $256,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $673,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

