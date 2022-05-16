UMB Bank N A MO Makes New $36,000 Investment in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSWI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $795,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials stock opened at $106.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sidoti initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.