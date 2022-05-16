Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 85,899 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,899 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $23,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.