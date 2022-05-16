KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $23,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of KBR by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE:KBR opened at $45.21 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -64.00%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

