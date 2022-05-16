Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 114,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.51% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $70,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFFN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

