Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.24 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Bath & Body Works worth $23,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BBWI opened at $51.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

