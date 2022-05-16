Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EQNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SEB Equities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.02 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.22.

EQNR opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

