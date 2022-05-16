Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Wix.com worth $16,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 44.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 160.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.81.

Wix.com stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $309.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

