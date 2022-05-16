California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.27 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,397 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 469,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

NCLH stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

