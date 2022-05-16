ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of ManTech International worth $23,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $81.97 on Monday. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

About ManTech International (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.