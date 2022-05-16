Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,117 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Triumph Bancorp worth $23,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after acquiring an additional 372,573 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 111,407 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,890,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,345,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,020,000 after buying an additional 86,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 78,083 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $68.92 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average is $101.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

