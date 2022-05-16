California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $16,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after buying an additional 150,170 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $124.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

