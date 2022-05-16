Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $661,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DT. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

