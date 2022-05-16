Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,739 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.60% of Insperity worth $72,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $97.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

About Insperity (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.