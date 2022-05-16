Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

NYSE KFY opened at $58.63 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

