Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.20 Million Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $23,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 683,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WASH stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

WASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

