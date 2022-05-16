Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 10,425 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.20% of Qualtrics International worth $38,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 27.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,541,000 after purchasing an additional 294,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 125,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $3,579,186.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 469,703 shares of company stock worth $13,069,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.12.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $15.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.19.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

