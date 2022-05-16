Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.93% of HealthEquity worth $34,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

HQY stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

