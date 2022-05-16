Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $108,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 257,470 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $575,000.

NYSE BDJ opened at $9.12 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

