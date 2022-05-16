1,358,421 Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,358,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,430,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.05% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,225 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,436,000 after buying an additional 128,863 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 788,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,049,000 after acquiring an additional 274,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,630,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $234,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HYFM opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

