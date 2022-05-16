41,790 Shares in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 262.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 161,369 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 151,015 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,946,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 108,833 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSO shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $2.25 on Monday. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 71.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

