Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,279,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,309 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.30% of Cars.com worth $36,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $6,954,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,833,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARS stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $681.32 million, a P/E ratio of 123.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $158.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.58 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 1.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cars.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

