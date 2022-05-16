Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 855,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 150,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $37,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth $209,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $36.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.81%.

Air Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.